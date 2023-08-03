The Promised Neverland Reaches New Sales Milestone

It's been a few years since last we saw Emma, Norman, and Ray struggle with their place in a world where humanity is on the brink and monsters are raising children in an effort to increase their food supply in The Promised Neverland. With the controversial second season of the anime adaptation landing with a thud for many anime fans, that hasn't stopped the manga from hitting new heights in the sales department. To celebrate both the seventh anniversary of the story's introduction, and the major milestone, the franchise has something special for fans.

The Promised Neverland has quite the debut with its initial anime season, seeing the mystery of the world strike a chord with anime fans that were experiencing the story of Grace Field House for the first time. Unfortunately, the second season found itself becoming quite controversial thanks in part to many fans feeling that it was unable to adequately capture the manga's storylines. The Promised Neverland season 2 made the decision to skip some major arcs from the manga, losing some big heroes and villains alike. The final episode of the series also made the risky decision of compiling some major moments from the series in rapid succession, which caused some fans of the source material distress.

The Promised Neverland Celebration

The Promised Neverland currently has 42 million copies in circulation and the creators behind the series were more than happy to celebrate this fact. Artist Poshuk Demizue shared a fresh take on the heroes of Grace Field House in a new social media post. Here's the translation of the post, "Starting serialization today We are celebrating our 7th anniversary! Over the past 7 years, we have been able to meet people from all over the world. Please look forward to the manga, anime, live-action movie, as well as the overseas drama version currently in production."

While it seems as though a third season isn't in the cards for The Promised Neverland, Amazon had previously confirmed in 2020 that a live-action television series was in the works for North America. The anime franchise had garnered a live-action film in Japan, proving just how popular the premise has become since its debut.

How will you celebrate The Promised Neverland's 7th anniversary? Do you want to see a new anime arrive following Emma, Ray, and Norman? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Grace Field House.