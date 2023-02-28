Dragon Ball Shares Special Art Tribute by The Promised Neverland Creator

Dragon Ball has been steadily setting the stage for a massive celebration for the franchise's 30th Anniversary, and one of its most famous covers has gotten an awesome tribute from the artist behind The Promised Neverland! The Promised Neverland started out as one of the most promising recent hits to come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things started to change the longer it went on. Due in part to a troubled anime adaptation production that only emphasized the problems seen in the original run, one thing that was never an issue was the art behind it all.

The Promised Neverland series illustrator Posuka Demizu is still one of the most favored artists to come out of the action magazine, and it's clear with each new project they take on that their art is only getting stronger. That's especially true with their tribute to Dragon Ball Volume 22, which puts their distinct spin on one of the most memorable manga covers from Akira Toriyama's original series. Check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

DRAGON BALL Volume 22 by Demizu Posuka (The Promised Neverland).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZS4MQsEwNE — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 28, 2023

What to Know for Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary milestone in 2024, and Shueisha is going all out for the series with a special gallery highlighting not only original art from the manga but plenty of tributes from other major creators and artists as well. The project has been steadily getting there with the reveal of a makeover from one of its covers every month leading into its 2024 celebration, and the latest from Demizu is just one in a long line of cool makeovers for the 42 volumes of the series we have seen over the last couple of years.

There have yet to be any other announcement about what kind of plans Shueisha might have for this huge anniversary, but as fans are hoping to see more of the anime in the near future, that would be a great time for the series to come back. But unless that happens, at least new chapters of Dragon Ball Super are being released on a monthly basis, and you can check out the three most recent for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary? How do you feel about Posuka Demizu's take on the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!