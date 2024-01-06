Solo Leveling is Now Streaming

Solo Leveling might be one of the most anticipated anime of 2024 and now you can check out episode one.

While anime adaptations predominantly arrive thanks to light novels and manga released in Japan, South Korean "WEBTOONs" are starting to become more prominent in the medium. Perhaps one of the most anticipated series that is a part of this umbrella is Solo Leveling. The series follows a dark tale of a world of magic and murder and you can now officially check out the first episode of the series online.

Solo Leveling first hit the internet in 2016 thanks to creators Chugong and Dubu. It examines a world much like our own that was "invaded" by magical creatures from a realm that seems ripped straight from video games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Luckily, humanity is given a fighting chance as the arrival of magic has awoken latent powers in certain individuals that make them "hunters". Our main character, Jinwoo Sung, is one of the weakest hunters in existence, forced to take dangerous missions to make a living, but things are about to change for the protagonist.

Here's How To Watch Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling's premiere episode is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The series is brought to life by A-1 Pictures, who fans might know best for their work on the likes of Mashle: Magic And Muscles, Fairy Tail, and Sword Art Online. You can check out the first installment on Crunchyroll by clicking here.

If you want to learn more about this unique anime adaptation, and the premise that has so many anime fans interested in Solo Leveling, the official description reads as such, "Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

Do you think that Solo Leveling will be the biggest new anime arrival of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.