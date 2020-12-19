The Promised Neverland Illustrator Celebrates Movie Release with New Art

✖

The Promised Neverland's illustrator has celebrated the release of the franchise's new live-action movie with new artwork! Although the manga had officially ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year, there has been no shortage of new projects being released from this franchise over the course of the year. Not only have series creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu returned to the series to release a series of special prequel chapters highlighting certain fan favorite characters, but the franchise has branched out with new adaptations like the recently released live-action movie.

With The Promised Neverland's live-action film now releasing in Japan, illustrator behind the series, Posuka Demizu, took to Twitter to celebrate the film's launch with some new art highlighting many of the characters making an appearance in the film. It's been a while since all of these characters have been depicted together in one place as such, so it's definitely going to hit fans with a ton of nostalgia. Check it out below:

The Promised Neverland's live-action feature film debut released on December 18th in theaters in Japan. Directed by Yuichiro Hirakawa with Noriko Gotou writing the script, the film adapts the first major arc of the series that sees Emma and the other children attempt to escape from the Grace Field House orphanage. The film stars Manami Hanabe as Emma, Kairi Jo as Ray, Rihiko Itagaki as Norman, Keiko Kitagawa as Isabella, and Naomi Watanabe as Krone.

This is only one of the major projects for The Promised Neverland currently in the works. The second season of the anime series will be making its debut in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season (following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), and a new live-action series was announced earlier this year to be in development with Amazon Prime. An English language release has yet to be confirmed for the live-action film as of this writing, unfortunately.

How do you feel about all of the new projects for The Promised Neverland? Do you think this franchise is suited for a live-action outing? Would you check out the live-action movie if or when it hits outside of Japan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!