The Promised Neverland to Get Live-Action TV Show at Amazon

It looks like The Promised Neverland will be the next anime to get a live-action adaptation from Hollywood. The hit manga took over the anime industry upon the debut of season one, and its manga is slated to wrap in the next week. With its story complete, Amazon is looking to turn the series into a live-action original show alongside other hits like The Boys.

Variety was the first to report on the adaptation as it learned about the Amazon show recently. The Promised Neverland will be directly based on the manga, but there is no word on whether creators Kaiu Shirai or Posuka Demizu will be involved in the project.

Currently, Meghan Malloy (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is set to write the script while Rodney Rothman oversees the show as director and executive producer. Fans will know the director as he helped director Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and worked on films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 22 Jump Street, and more.

As for other producers, Masi Oka will act as an executive and further cement his name with live-action anime. The actor-producer worked on Death Note at Netflix and is currently attached to Attack on Titan. He will be joined by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon as both Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios produce the show.

Currently, there is no word on a timeline for The Promised Neverland, so fans are eager to learn more about its casting goals. The topic has been an important one with anime adaptations given the push for greater diversity in Hollywood. It will also be interesting to see whether The Promised Neverland has age-appropriate leads since the dark series focuses on a group of orphaned children. Hopefully, the show will do Emma justice, and the rest of her family will bee treated just as fairly.

