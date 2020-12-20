The Promised Neverland Season 2 Drops a Full New Trailer

✖

The Promised Neverland has dropped a full new trailer for Season 2! As one of the most anticipated returns of the Winter 2021 anime season, and of the next year overall, fans have been looking forward to seeing what the second season of this anime will hold following a massively successful first season of the series. The series has been playing things coy with actual footage of the second season outside of small snippets revealed in new promos, but now The Promised Neverland has released a new full look at the second season of the series.

Releasing on January 7th outside of Japan, but a day earlier for some Amazon Prime fans in Japan, The Promised Neverland's official Twitter account has revealed a fuller look at the second season of the series with a brand new trailer showing off many of the new challenges Emma and the others will be facing as they head into a mysterious forest outside the boundaries of the Grace Field House.

The Promised Neverland's second season has already been confirmed for an English language release outside of Japan alongside its initial airings. Aniplex of America confirmed that the new season will be streaming with Funimation in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany, Scandinavia and Russia.

The second season of the series will be introducing two new key characters that you can see in action in the trailer as well with Shinichiro Kamio as Sonju (Kareem in Fairy Tail) and Atsumi Tanezaki (Juno in Beastars) as Mujika. But what do you think of this new full look at The Promised Neverland's second season?

Which moments are you most excited to see in the new episodes? Which returning anime are you looking forward to next January?