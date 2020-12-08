The Promised Neverland Releases New Season 2 Key Visual

✖

The Promised Neverland has released a new key visual for Season 2! Following the popular debut of the anime's first season in 2019, fans have been eagerly anticipating the second season. Originally planned to release in October this year, the second season of the series was unfortunately delayed to a release in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now that the second season of the series is finally going to make its debut, and fans have begun to see more of what is going to be on display.

This is especially true for the newest key visual for The Promised Neverland's second season that showcases much of the duality Emma and the other former Grace Field House children will come across as they head out into the rest of the world and see just how much harsher the outside world is than they had originally imagined. Check it out for yourself below:

"The Promised Neverland" season 2 has revealed a new visual:https://t.co/CCU7UAAmwc Broadcasting begins January 7th. (Studio: CloverWorks) HP: https://t.co/BjPDyEEoNk pic.twitter.com/3dbFPCspfm — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) December 7, 2020

Releasing in Japan on January 7th (and likely will be streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu and HIDIVE like the previous season), the newest key visual for The Promised Neverland's second season highlights two of the major new characters coming in the new episodes. As Emma and the others come across new demonic threats, they will also come face to face with some demons that are not exactly like the others.

These two new additions in the key visual have been confirmed with the voices behind them as well as Shinichiro Kamio will provide the voice of Sonju (the warrior like demon seen in the shadowy background) and Atsumi Tanezaki as the voice of Mujika, the younger demon girl who is sitting at a table of her own opposite of Emma. With the first season being the success that it was, the second is likely going to be just as huge as Emma and the others discover what's really lurking in the world outside of their farm.

But what do you think? Are you excited for The Promised Neverland's second season? Curious to see what Sonju and Mujika are all about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!