The Promised Neverland Season 2 to Get Early Amazon Prime Premiere

✖

The Promised Neverland has kept fans on edge for season two, but the anime promises to make good on its anime comeback shortly. After all, the show is slated to return to TV in early January to kick off the 2021 season. As you can imagine, fans are eager to check out this big comeback, and it seems Amazon Prime will bring the first episode of season two to fans early.

According to a new report, The Promised Neverland will air its season two premiere early on Amazon Prime. Fans in Japan will be able to watch the first episode on January 6 before it is shown on TV starting January 7.

Of course, this even is a one-time-only ordeal. The Promised Neverland will put out its following season two episodes regularly. Amazon Prime will host each episode shortly after its broadcast in Japan, so fans can look forward to that catalog.

As for fans in the States, they will get access to The Promised Neverland as usual. Crunchyroll promises to host season two as well as Funimation. The series will surely be simulcast as usual, and Funimation will be responsible for streaming the dub whenever it is completed.

If you want to watch the first season of The Promised Neverland, it can be found on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, HBO Max, or Hulu. You can read up on its chilling synopsis below:

"The one adored as the mother is not the real parent. The people living here together are not actual siblings. The Gracefield House is where orphaned children live. An irreplaceable home where 38 siblings and Mom live happy lives, even with no blood relations. However, their everyday life suddenly came to an abrupt end one day..."

Are you surprised by this special premiere date? What do you hope to see in The Promised Neverland season two...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.