The Promised Neverland Reveals New Season 2 Promo, Cast Additions

The Promised Neverland has revealed a new promo and cast additions for Season 2 of the anime! Originally scheduled to debut this Fall but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Promised Neverland's much anticipated second season will finally be making its debut next January as part of the increasingly stacked Winter 2021 anime season. Following Emma and the other kids' escape from the Grace Field House in the first season, the next season will be putting them up against some of their most intense challenges yet as they explore the outside world.

In this first venture into the outside world, Emma and the other kids will be coming across some unexpected new faces and those new faces are the focus of the newest update for the season. The Promised Neverland shared a brief TV spot showing off two of the major new additions to the cast for Season 2 with Shinichiro Kamio as Sonju (Kareem in Fairy Tail) and Atsumi Tanezaki (Juno in Beastars) as Mujika. Check out the new promo below:

The Promised Neverland Season 2 PV Officially airs on January 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/gSh3LQEy17 — 🌟The Promised Neverland🌟 (@TPNManga) December 3, 2020

The Promised Neverland Season 2 will be making its debut January 7th in Japan following its delay from October, and although it has yet to be fully confirmed for an English license release as of this writing, it is very likely the new season will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE alongside its release in Japan. An episode order has yet to be revealed for the season, but it will likely run for 12 episodes much like the first season.

