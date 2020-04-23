The Promised Neverland Season 2 Delayed to 2021

✖

Yet another anime is biting the dust for 2020 as The Promised Neverland will be postponing its new season. The show confirmed the news recently on Twitter after its staff came to an agreement amidst the ongoing pandemic. The much-awaited second season will be pushed back from this fall to early next year, so fans can plan (and mourn) accordingly.

For those who did not know, The Promised Neverland was slated to reveal its new season later this year. The show was set for an October 2020 comeback, but those plans have changed due to the ongoing pandemic. Japan has taken strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and that means a slew of shows are no longer in production.

Of course, The Promised Neverland is one such show. The series, which is done by Cloverworks, has been in production since last year. In fact, the studio worked out a deal to prepare fans for the second season by having a televised rerun of season one. Unfortunately, that has since been moved from July 2020 to October 2020. So instead of getting brand-new episodes this fall, fans can look forward to starting a rewatch of the critical darling.

As for the series' manga, things will hopefully get back to normal shortly. Shueisha did not publish a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump this past week, but it is expected to return in a matter of days. This means a new chapter of The Promised Neverland will hit up fans, and the series is growing closer to its finale. Back in 2018, The Promised Neverland entered its final arc, and creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu confirmed the story would reached its climax last fall. Now, the only thing left to sort through are some loose ends, so here's to hoping they get tied up before long.

