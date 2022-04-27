The Quintessential Quintuplets Announces New Chapter Post-Finale

✖

The Quintessential Quintuplets' original manga run might have come to an end, but the series will soon be making its comeback with a special new chapter taking place after the final moments of the series! Negi Haruba's original manga series ended its run with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2020, but the anime adaptation continued to spread the franchise even further with two successful seasons now under its belt. It was then announced that following the end of the second season that the franchise would be returning with a new feature film, and now even the manga is preparing for a special comeback of its own.

The Quintessential Quintuplets' anime franchise will be officially coming to an end with the release of its new feature film hitting theaters across Japan later this Spring, and to celebrate series creator Negi Haruba will be whipping up a special new chapter set after the manga's finale. This new chapter, dubbed 122+1, will be a special bonus given to fans seeing the film in Japan (as a special "Volume 14.5") as well as getting an official publication in Weekly Shonen Magazine on May 18th. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, this chapter has yet to set an official English language release.

Thankfully fans who only keep up the anime won't be too outside of the loop for the manga's finale as the new The Quintessential Quintuplets film will be serving as the official finale for the anime franchise as a whole. Releasing in theaters across Japan on May 20th, the new film will be 130 minutes long and has yet to confirm any international release plans just yet. But at least that means there is still plenty of time to catch up with the anime's run before the new movie brings it all to an end.

If you wanted to see The Quintessential Quintuplets' two seasons so far, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation. They describe the series as such, "Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

What do you think? Curious to see how The Quintessential Quintuplets movie will be bringing the anime franchise to an end? Hoping to check out that special extra chapter?