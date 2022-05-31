The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 9

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been laying down the foundation for the grand finale of the second season's run, and now has revealed the first look at what to expect from Episode 9 of the season! The second season of the anime might have gotten off to a rough start, but ever since it began its second arc of the season things have picked up dramatically. Naofumi and his party now find themselves up against their toughest slate of enemies and challenges yet as they need to work their way through another world back at level one.

As Naofumi tries to get his bearings in the Vassal Heroes' world, fans are also getting to learn all about this new territory. It's gotten back to the way it was done in the first season, but we'll see whether or not that pace can continue as the second season quickly approaches its end in just a few more weeks. As for what to expect from that next episode, Kadokawa has shared the first preview images from The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 on their official Twitter, and you can check them out below:

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2“ episode 9 preview screenshots part 1

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2 pic.twitter.com/48ut3Daqqd — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 30, 2022

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2“ episode 9 preview screenshots part 2

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2 pic.twitter.com/i59BeEk11o — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 30, 2022

The second season has been ramping up for a major conflict that will likely come in the third season of the series if the current pace is anything to go by. Unfortunately, there's no set date for the third season of the series just yet. If you wanted to jump into the series before the second season comes to an end you can find The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think? How are you liking The Rising of the Shield Hero's final arc for Season 2 so far? What have you thought about the second season as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!