The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light Casts Three New Characters

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins has revealed three new cast additions for its upcoming feature film, Cursed By Light! Although The Seven Deadly Sins' fourth and final season (five if you consider the OVA episodes like Netflix's international release does), Dragon's Judgment, is currently making its way toward its end amidst the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases, the anime franchise will be far from over. Long before this new season even reached its second cour of episodes, however, The Seven Deadly Sins had officially announced that the franchise will be releasing a new feature film set after the events of this final season.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light has many of its details currently under wraps as of this writing, but it features a new original story set after Dragon's Judgment from original series creator Nakaba Suzuki. Suzuki has even contributed the original drafts for some new characters introduced in the film such as the two of new additions that have been cast for the upcoming premiere. You can check them out below from the series' official Twitter account:

This new trio of characters includes comedians Akira Kawashima and Yusuke Inoue as two new demons serving under Zeldris in the new film, but the third addition is the most important. Kana Kurashina (Sazae-chan) will be playing Elizabeth's mother, and we (technically) get a glimpse of how she'll appear in the new movie as she serves as the Supreme Deity of the Goddess Clan.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light will be releasing on July 2nd in theaters in Japan, and it will provide the perfect follow up to the Dragon's Judgment season ending just before. Unfortunately, an international release has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. But what do you think of these new additions to The Seven Deadly Sins movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!