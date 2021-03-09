The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light Debuts First Poster

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins is coming to its end, and fans of the hit anime are curious to see how the show ends up. With some juicy bits of the manga left unexplored, there is plenty for Meliodas and Elizabeth to do in their final days. Of course, they will have time to do so thanks to a new movie, and fans just got their first look at the feature film.

Not long ago, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light went forward with its new update. The big movie shared a teaser trailer with fans as well as a poster. As you can see below, the latter looks gorgeous with its take on our heroes, and its darker aesthetic has piqued curiosity.

As you can see, Meliodas is at the front as usual while Elizabeth stands just to his back left. The pair is joined by the rest of the Sins thanks to Ban, King, Diane, Merlin, Gowther, and Escanor. One of Meliodas' foes can also be seen, so it seems this movie will feature all the characters we know and love.

So far, fans know very little about this new movie, and this poster doesn't shed much light on anything. It does have a darker aesthetic than most of The Seven Deadly Sins, but there is a good reason for that. The movie is titled Cursed by Light, so our heroes may be playing in the dark for most of this film. But if Elizabeth has anything to say, the heroes will welcome the light back into her kingdom before long.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light is slated to debut in Japan this summer. The film has saved July 2nd as its release date, so fans can expect more details on the project as spring rolls in.

