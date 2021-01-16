The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Shares Full Episode Order

✖

The final chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins is looking to have one of Netflix's biggest animes take a bow, wrapping up the story with the saga of "Dragon's Judgement" and it seems as if we have learned just how many episodes the series has ordered for the further adventures of these fan-favorite characters. With 2021 set to give Netflix big returns in the world of anime such as Beastars and Baki: Son of Ogre, the return of The Seven Deadly Sins definitely marks one of the biggest occasions for the service when it comes to the world of anime!

The previous season of the anime, produced by Studio Deen, caused a lot of controversy with many believing that it wasn't able to hit the high standard of the seasons that came before. While Deen is returning for this final season, we're crossing our fingers that we'll be able to see the final season hit the heights of previous seasons!

The Seven Deadly Sins Official Twitter Account shared the details regarding the upcoming Blu-Ray and DVD sets that confirm that the anime series will have twenty-four episodes as a part of the final act of the series in Dragon's Judgement:

For those who might be unfamiliar with the final arc of The Seven Deadly Sins, Netflix has an official description for the curtain call for the likes of Meliodas, Ban, Elizabeth, King, Merlin, and the usual band of suspects for one of the streaming platform's biggest anime acquisitions:

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment, season 5 of the hit series, is coming to Netflix! Where will the 3,000-year journey of Meliodas and Elizabeth lead? Who will emerge as the true enemy? The final arc begins in 2021."

