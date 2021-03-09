The Seven Deadly Sins' Finale Movie Confirms Release Date with First Teaser

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins has released the first teaser trailer for its big movie finale! Although the fourth and final season of the anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment, is currently airing new episodes in Japan (but fans in other territories are waiting for the new season to stream with Netflix later this year), it's apparently not going to be the end of the anime franchise overall. In fact, there's going to be one final adventure taking place after the events of the new season that will bid goodbye to the titular Sins in a major way.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light will be a brand new film set after the events of Dragon's Judgment written by original series creator Nakaba Suzuki. Announced to be in the works earlier this year as aiming for a release this Summer in Japan, the first teaser trailer for the new film has confirmed a July 2nd release in theaters in Japan. Check out the new trailer in the video below:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light's actual story is still being kept under wraps for now, but it's teased as the final adventure for the anime (though that could very well changed) as the teaser bids farewell to the Sins. It could take some elements from the original manga's finale, but there's no telling about that either as Dragon's Judgment has yet to end its run in Japan at the time of this writing.

But if you're hungry for more of this franchise right now, there's actually an official sequel series to The Seven Deadly Sins releasing new chapters every week. Known as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, this new series can currently be found in English at a weekly pace on Bookwalker, comiXology, Kindle & Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this newest trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins' new sequel film? Curious to see how it brings the anime to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!