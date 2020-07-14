The Seven Deadly Sins Cosplay Shows Off Elizabeth's Best Look

Elizabeth Liones has had some great looks over the course of The Seven Deadly Sins' run, but her first and best look has been perfectly captured through cosplay! Nakaba Suzuki officially brought The Seven Deadly Sins manga to an end earlier this year, and fans are currently waiting to see how the anime handles its end with a fourth and final season coming our way in the future. Throughout both of these runs, fans fell in love with Elizabeth ever since she made her debut in the very first moments of the series in search of the titular Seven Deadly Sins.

Elizabeth has had a number of memorable looks throughout the series so far, with some far more surprising than the others, but it's hard to deny that her debut look is the one that's set far and apart from the others. It's deceptively simple, but ends up becoming one of the most alluring to artists to bring to life through cosplay. It's that perceived simplicity that makes it stand out more than her Boar's Hat outfit and others.

Artist @alegrachan (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) shows a strong example as to why Elizabeth's first look is the best one with a stunning recreation of it! It's been a huge hit with fans so far, and goes to show that series creator Nakaba Suzuki really hit the nail on the head of Elizabeth's design right out of the gate. You can find the excellent cosplay below!

The Seven Deadly Sins' most recent season, Wrath of the Gods, will be hitting Netflix in the United States this August, but there is currently no word on the release date for the fourth and final season of the series. It was originally announced with a planned release sometime in 2020, but was delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So now we're all waiting to see when this new season will hit!

