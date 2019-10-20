The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Reveals Elizabeth’s New Form

As one might gleam from the subtitle of the third season, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is entering a godly new realm as the threats of the series are beginning to close in on the Sins. But as they found out last season, many of them are severely under prepared for what’s to come. As part of a major test for King and Diane, the two of them have been sent back in time and along with this have spotted a surprise face. A face that’ll explain why Meliodas is so attached to Elizabeth in the present time.

In the second episode of the third season, it’s revealed that the current Elizabeth Liones bears a striking resemblance to a goddess named Elizabeth, who had four splendid wings and lived alongside Meliodas and the Commandments over 3,000 years ago.

There’s currently no full explanation as to what this means going forward, but it does clear up some things. Elizabeth’s current magical power might be stemming from the fact that she’s a descent of the Goddess Clan, and it definitely puts Meliodas’ attachment to her in a new light. Turning what was once one of the more egregious fixtures of their friendship into what could be Meliodas trying to somehow reconnect with the Elizabeth he knew years prior.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods first debut on October 9th, but won’t be available to watch legally outside of Japan until much later due to Netflix’s staggered release schedule. Future episodes will most like explore Elizabeth’s ties to the Goddess Clan from 3,000 years ago, but unfortunately fans outside of Japan will have to wait for the real answer. At least it means avoiding the odd censorship debate surrounding the premiere.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.