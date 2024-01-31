Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser Puts Zuko on Blast

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for a big comeback, and the world is waiting to see how it goes. Next month, the show will enter a new era on Netflix thanks to its first live-action TV series. The adaptation is just a few weeks from launch, and now its leads are littering social media with special promos. Today, Zuko is taking center stage with a promo, and it puts actor Dallas Liu in the spotlight.

As you can see below, the clip brings Zuko's fiery nature to life with help from Liu. Avatar: The Last Bender showcases just how hellbent Zuko is on restoring his honor as he chases the Avatar. With his future resting on this case, the exiled Fire Nation prince is determined to do right by his father by finding Aang. But of course, his Uncle Iron is there to temper the rogue flames backing Zuko's drive.

He will stop at nothing until he finds the Avatar 🔥 Meet Prince Zuko in AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER pic.twitter.com/RiKJiB4JTO — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) January 31, 2024

If you have seen the original animated series, you will know Zuko goes through a lot in Avatar: The Last Bender. The character is situated firmly as a villain when the show begins, but it doesn't take long for that veneer to crack. As the series unpacks the abuse Zuko endured by his father, the fire bender finds himself questioning his path, and Aang's gang shows Zuko what real honor really looks like.

Of course, Avatar: The Last Bender will pick up with Zuko at his worst. The show is set to adapt Book One with its first eight-episode season. Currently, Avatar: The Last Bender is slated to launch February 22nd. In the meantime, you can always check out the original series from 2005 on Paramount+ and even Netflix. The animated series is also eyeing a big comeback though it won't come around until next year. Following the creation of Avatar Studios at Paramount, the first-ever Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is in the works, and it will follow Aang's crew as young adults on another mission through the elemental nations.

What do you think about this latest look at Zuko? Are you planning to check out Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!