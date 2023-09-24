The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Trailer Released

The Seven Deadly Sins is returning to screens this Fall with a new sequel anime series, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is showing fans more of what to expect from this new entry with a new trailer! The Seven Deadly Sins' original anime series might have ended with five seasons under its belt (and a few movies to boot), but the franchise is continuing once more with a new sequel series following a new set of characters. Expanding the universe even further, these new characters will be facing their own prophecy as a new conflict kicks off.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is an official sequel manga turned anime series from The Seven Deadly Sins creator Nakaba Suzuki, and follows a new hero named Percival who teams up with three others who are all apparently destined to destroy the world according to a prophecy. But as it readies for its premiere across screens next month, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has released a new trailer that you can check out below.

How to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins' Sequel Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be premiering on October 8th in Japan, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this writing. Maki Odaira will be directing the sequel anime for Telecom Animation Film with Shigeru Murakoshi writing the scripts and Youichi Takada as character designer. The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, Kouki Uchiyama as Shin, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ironside, Rikiya Koyama as Pellegarde, and Sachi Kokuryu as Arthur Pendragon.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse's anime is teased as such, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

How are you liking the look of The Seven Deadly Sins' sequel anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!