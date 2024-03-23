The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Announced

The Seven Deadly Sins' official sequel series is continuing with more episodes as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 has been announced! The Seven Deadly Sins might have ended its original anime series with several seasons and two movies under its belt, but original series creator Nakaba Suzuki brought back the series with an official sequel that followed a whole new set of heroes. Now that this sequel series has reached the end of its debut season, it's now been confirmed that this sequel anime will be returning for more episodes in the near future.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be airing its final two episodes through the end of March, but has already announced that the anime will be returning for Season 2. Not only that, but this return will be much sooner than expected as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 is scheduled to release some time in October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. Check out the announcement trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 below:

How to Watch TSDS: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be ending its first season this month in Japan, but you can currently check out the first half of the sequel's debut run with Netflix. Maki Odaira directs the sequel anime for Telecom Animation Film and it features a central voice cast of Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and more.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is teased as such, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

