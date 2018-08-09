‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Creator Says Series Will End Soon

All things must come to the end, and manga doesn’t get a free pass on that. In the last five years, series like Bleach and Naruto came to an end, and it seems another shonen favorite is joining the gang.

After all, there isn’t much left of The Seven Deadly Sins left to go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, series creator Nakaba Suzuki sat down with Da Vinci magazine to talk about his work. It was there the artist told the Kadokawa publication he hopes to wrap The Seven Deadly Sins in about a year (via ANN).

According to Suzuki, he thinks The Seven Deadly Sins will conclude after 40 volumes. The creator also said he’s known how the title would end since he began the manga, and Suzuki believes the finale will be worthy of its shonen status.

As for a sequel, well — nothing is set in stone. Suzuki said that will all depend on his editors and that it’s possible he may do a baseball manga next.

For anyone doing the math, The Seven Deadly Sins is close to that 40-volume mark already. The manga recently published its 32nd volume in June while the 33rd set to hit shelves in August. With only 7 or so volumes left to go, Suzuki is on-track to wrap The Seven Deadly Sins as planned, so readers better enjoy their time with Meliodas while they can.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series tells the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has been published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan. The series has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures that ran for 24 episodes from October 2014 to March 2015. Netflix has acquired the English language streaming rights in North America (its second ever exclusive anime series), and there was a short four episode TV special, The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War in 2016.