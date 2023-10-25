The Simpsons Reveals Why Homer Never Strangles Bart Anymore

The Simpsons is now working its way through its milestone 35th season airing on FOX on Sunday evenings, and the newest episode of the series actually addressed why Homer no longer strangles Bart as a running gag anymore! The Simpsons has been running for such a long time that it's gone through many eras of its existence that are much different than the others. This also means that for such a long running series, The Simpsons has a few older jokes that are possibly not looked at in the best light and has had to make changes in the current seasons as a result.

The Simpsons still had some Homer choking Bart jokes as recent as Season 32 of the series (though it was a non-canon story outside of the main timeline), but there have been a few years since Homer has gotten physically abusive. It was a move in order to reflect the changing times around the new episodes, and Homer actually addresses it as such when mentioning the fact he no longer chokes his son in the newest episode of the series.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

The Simpsons: Why Homer No Longer Chokes Bart

The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 3, "McMansion & Wife" sees The Simpsons welcome a new family to the neighborhood, and a new character shakes Homer's hand. Then complimenting his grip, Homer jokes to Marge that all those times choking Bart had paid off before saying, "Just kidding. I don't do that anymore. Times have changed." So while fans might have noticed the lack of one of the series' longest running jokes in the new episodes, the series itself has now fully made a statement on it. Joking or not.

If you wanted to see the new episodes as they air, The Simpsons Season 35 is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings at 8:00PM EST. If you missed the episodes during their premiere, you can catch the new episodes the day after they air streaming on Hulu. If you wanted to go back and actually rewatch The Simpsons' many seasons and see how it's changed over all this time, you can find the first 34 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+.

