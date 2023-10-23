The Simpsons Honors Suzanne Somers With Tribute in Latest Episode

The Simpsons has shared a special tribute for the late Suzanne Somers at the end of the latest episode of the milestone 35th season! Suzanne Somers, star of Three’s Company and more, passed away earlier this week after a years long battle with cancer, and fans and those in the industry have been sharing their favorite memories of the actress. For fans of The Simpsons, her big standout moment came from a fun guest speaking role in which she provided some hilarious commentary for an Itchy & Scratchy parade alongside David Brinkley (a very famous, and often serious news broadcaster).

It was a small guest spot that The Simpsons often used for hilarious celebrity guest voices, but it was clear that she was very into the idea of being on the show. Now the show’s sharing its thanks for the late actress all these years later as at the end of the credits for The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 3, “McMansion & Wife” there was a special “In Loving Memory” tribute card for Suzanne Somers highlighting that very guest role. You can find the tribute in The Simpsons‘ Season 35 below:

The Simpsons: Suzanne Somers’ Guest Episode

Suzanne Somers appeared as a special guest voice in The Simpsons Season 7 episode, “The Day The Violence Died.” This was the 18th episode of that season overall, and is often touted as one that caused a rift in the writer’s room itself due to how many big swings it takes with the overall history of the series and Itchy & Scratchy within it. It’s the episode where fans are introduced to Chester J. Lampwick, who was the real creator behind Itchy & Scratchy and nearly ended the episode for good.

The Simpsons Season 35 is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings at 8:00PM EST, and fans can catch the new episodes the day after they air streaming on Hulu. If you wanted to see The Simpsons‘ many seasons, you can find the first 34 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+.

How did you feel about Suzanne Somers’ tribute in the latest episode of The Simpsons Season 35? What was your favorite part of her guest spot? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!