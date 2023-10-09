The Simpsons Shouts Out One of The Terminator's Most Infamous Scenes

The Simpsons is back up and running with the milestone 35th season of the series now airing on Sunday evenings as part of FOX's Animation Domination block, and the newest episode of the series featured a surprise shout to one of Terminator 2: Judgment Day's most memorable scenes! The Simpsons Season 35 has kicked off its run this Fall, and the newest episode of the series was a renewed focus on Marge and what she was dealing with as Bart and Lisa continue to grow older. Fighting a stomach bug, Marge ends up having vivid dreams that helped her get to the root of her fears.

The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 2 saw Marge coming to grips with the fact that Bart was getting older, and she was mourning the time she's lost with him now that he's not going to be a child for much longer. This leads to a nightmare much like Sarah Connor's in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. And like the scene that became infamous in many ways (now living on through internet culture as meme), Marge ends up caught in massive explosion that whittles her down in a horrific way.

How to Watch The Simpsons Season 35

The Simpsons Season 35 is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings at 8:00PM EST, and fans can catch the new episodes the day after they air streaming on Hulu (with a few episodes left from The Simpsons Season 34 available to watch there as well). If you wanted to see The Simpsons' many seasons, you can find the first 33 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+. They tease The Simpsons as such:

"This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum."

What did you think of The Simpsons' newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!