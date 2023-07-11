The Simpsons Season 35 Premiere Date Announced

The Simpsons is coming back to screens with Season 35 later this Fall, and FOX has finally set a premiere date for the new slate of episodes! The Simpsons previously announced earlier this year that the popular animated sitcom would be renewed for two more seasons after Season 34 with plans to continue through 2025 (alongside other FOX animated favorites Bob's Burgers and Family Guy). With Season 34 of the series wrapping up earlier this year, the next wave of episodes is already coming our way this Fall. Now FOX has revealed exactly when these new episodes will be hitting.

FOX has revealed the first updates to their upcoming Fall 2023 schedule following the premiere date announcement for the upcoming Krapopolis created by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, FOX's Animation Domination block will return with new episodes of The Simpsons Season 35 on Sunday, October 1st at 8:00PM EST. So it won't be too much longer until fans can check out what's next for the Simpson family in the next coming wave of episodes.

How to Watch The Simpsons

Thankfully there is an easy way to catch up with The Simpsons before Season 35 of the series hits. While there's no need to watch every single episode of the series to be up to date with each new release (otherwise that would be quite a lot of homework to do for an animated sitcom premiere this Fall), there are a few status quo shifts that have kicked in over the last few years that fans might want to keep track of. If you wanted to see The Simpsons' many seasons, you can find the first 33 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+. As for Season 34 of the series, you can currently check out The Simpsons Season 34 now streaming with Hulu.

These episodes will likely stick with that streaming service until closer when The Simpsons Season 35, and Hulu describes The Simpsons as such, "This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum."

