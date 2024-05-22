The Simpsons Showrunner Pitches Their Perfect Spin-Off

For decades, The Simpsons has been the premiere adult animated show in North America. Even with over thirty years of seasons in its belt, the showrunners have hinted that there remains a bright future for Homer, Marge, Maggie, Lisa, and Bart. At present, there has never been a spin-off series that further explores the sleepy town of Springfield, though showrunner Matt Selman has the perfect idea for a pitch. Needless to say, it's one that many might not see coming.

In a new interview with Cartoon Base, Selman stated discussed ideas for Spingfield's finest that weren't able to make the cut originally, "Usually if an idea is scrapped, we find a way bring it back eventually in some other form. (When it comes to story ideas, we listen to our inner Lisas and "reduce, reuse, recycle.") For example, after the table read, a Halloween segment that was a parody of Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" was not working, so we put it aside. However, we were able to take another approach at our love letter to Miyazaki a few years with, "Married to the Blob" (Season 25, Episode 10). There was also an Act 1 set piece where Homer and Marge showed up for a school talent night a little drunk from dinner, and sat in the back of the auditorium making snarky comments about the kids and their parents — not knowing their rude chit chat had been recorded by the talent show videographer. So Skinner was able to blackmail them into massive amounts of volunteering and chaperoning. Maybe someday we will find a home for that funny way into a show."

Ralph & The Leprechaun: A Simpsons' Story

When asked by Cartoon Base about which spin-off the showrunner would like to see, Selman responded that he'd love to tackle a side story focusing on Ralph Wiggum and his imaginary leprechaun. The fictional imp first appeared in the ninth season of The Simpsons in the episode titled, "This Little Wiggy". Said leprechaun was a figment of Ralph's imagination and told the son of Chief Wiggum to perform some scary acts.

Which Simpsons character do you think is most worthy of getting their own spin-off series?