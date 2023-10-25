The Simpsons: First Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Images Released

The Simpsons might not have its newest Treehouse of Horror airing in time for the Halloween holiday weekend, but The Simpsons is getting ready for the spooky special either way with the first look images from the upcoming Treehouse of Horror XXXIV. The Treehouse of Horror specials are often the most looked forward to of any new episode of a particular season of The Simpsons, and it's definitely the case with the now running Season 35 of the series. It hit it out of the park with Treehouse of Horror XXXIII last year, so there's a hope that this newest special can do the same.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV, like many of the Treehouse of Horror specials in seasons past, will actually be airing on FOX the week after Halloween, but there's still quite a lot to be excited for. Making its premiere with FOX on Sunday, November 5th at 8:00PM EST as part of FOX's Animation Domination block, The Simpsons is teasing three shorts about NFTs, Silence of the Lambs, and some kind of Homer induced infection, and the first images from these shorts have been released that you can check out below ahead of its premiere.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

When to Watch Treehouse of Horror 34

Premiering on Sunday, November 5th with FOX (and streaming on Hulu the day after), The Simpsons teases Treehouse of Horror XXXIV as such "Bart is turned into an NFT and Marge must fight through the Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs." As for the rest of the season, they will be airing with FOX on Sunday evenings for the foreseeable future.

If you wanted to go back and rewatch The Simpsons' many seasons, you can find the first 34 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+. For the Halloween holiday, the Treehouse of Horror specials have actually been collected into one place so fans can comb through and check out all 33 previous specials before the newest edition premieres. There are also the special episodes to check out such as "Halloween of Horror," "Thanksgiving of Horror" and "Not IT" that aren't a part of the Treehouse of Horror line up but are just as spooky.

What are you hoping to see from The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror XXXIV? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!