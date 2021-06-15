The Witcher Anime Will Force One Hero to Rethink Their Profession

✖

The Witcher game series is one of the most beloved franchises in the world of video games, having taken place over the course of three distinct entries over the years, and Netflix truly struck gold with their live-action series starring Henry Cavill, so it's no surprise to see the streaming service going "back to the well," to create a brand new animated film. The upcoming anime, titled "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," will follow Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, as he not only comes into contact with Geralt but runs into a threat that is big enough to have him question his career choice.

During the Annecy Film Festival, co-executive producer Lauren Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo appeared in order to explore new details about the upcoming animated adventure that will act as a prequel to the live-action series that has become a hit on Netflix's streaming service. Hissrich herself explained the relationship between Vesemir and Geralt and how it will be an instrumental part of the series:

"Families are multi-generational. The things I teach my children, I learned from the generation ahead of me. When we meet Geralt in 'The Witcher' he is a full adult, he's 100 years old and he’s been living on his own for a very long time. But you can’t help wondering how he learned the things he practices regularly and is going to teach Ciri."

The writer of the animated project, DeMayo, hinted at some major things that will be revealed in the upcoming series, hyping up fans for the project that will have fans getting a "totally unique experience," that will "Make them feel like they're coming to The Witcher for the first time again,"

The second season of the live-action series will also be introducing Vesemir to the adventures of Geralt, and a recent trailer released as a part of Netflix's Geeked Week revealed some brand new details about the return of this magical world. While we have yet to hear when the second season will land on the streaming service, it will also be introducing Ciri, a major character in The Witcher's lore, which shows that Netflix is all-in in exploring this world.

Via CBR