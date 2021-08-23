The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Shares Close Look at Character Designs

✖

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has shared a close look at the character designs behind its core cast ahead of the anime film's debut on Netflix! As part of the streaming service's expansion of The Witcher world following the success of the debut season (which also includes a second season currently slated for a release towards the end of the year), The Witcher is branching out with a cool original anime effort following Vesemir, the Witcher who played a big role in making Geralt the Witcher we meet in the original series.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be premiering on Netflix in just a matter of days, and one of the most exciting aspects of it is that it's being animated by Studio MIR, the same studio behind projects such as The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and DOTA: Dragon's Blood. As part of the lead in to its premiere later this week, Studio MIR has shared a close look at the character design sheets for its main four characters, Vesemir, Tetra, Deglan, and Lady Zerbst. Check them out below from the studio's official Twitter account:

Exclusive Reveal!

Meet our main characters of #NightmareoftheWolf through character design/expression sheets and get hyped to see them in action on August 23rd @netflix! pic.twitter.com/jzTctA9wYG — Studio Mir 스튜디오미르 (@StudioMir2010) August 20, 2021

Making its debut with Netflix on August 23rd, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is directed by Kwang Il Han for Studio MIR, with a script from Beau DeMayo, and The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serving as co-producer, the cast for the film includes the likes of Theo James as Vesemir, Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst. You can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the film here!

Netflix officially describes The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf as such, "The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past…"

What do you think of the looks for the characters in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf? Will you be checking out the anime film when it finally hits Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!