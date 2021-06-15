✖

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will explore a notorious feud! Shortly after the first season debuted on the streaming service to great response from fans, Netflix announced that their world of The Witcher would not only be expanding with a new season of the main series but with a brand new anime film, Nightmare of the Wolf. Details about this new project have been scarce (especially as fans try to piece whether or not this will be an official part of the canon), but it was previously revealed that it will be focusing more on Vesemir and his past.

Speaking further on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (as reported by Variety) it was teased that the new animated film will dive into why mages and Witchers don't get along. First beginning as collaborators, this eventual feud will be explored in some ways in the new film as we learn more about Vesemir and how this Witcher eventually influenced Geralt.

(Photo: Netflix)

As Variety describes it, "...[B]efore Geralt came Vesemir, a headstrong young witcher who relishes his job and the earthly benefits he reaps in doing what others can’t or won’t. Seemingly unshakable, Vesemir will face a crisis of conscious when a new power threatens the Continent, forcing him to reevaluate why he does the work he does." Showrunner and executive producer behind the live-action The Witcher series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, also noted how this new anime will allow them to explore how Vesemir's past has an impact on The Continent we see in the series.

Directed by Kwang Il Han for Studio MIR (the animation studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and most recently DOTA: Dragon's Blood), the new anime will also feature a script from Beau DeMayo. DeMayo actually commented on Nightmare of the Wolf's place in the canon in an interview with ComicBook.com last year, "The show is... It's funny because it's such a unique property. Because the show is based on the books and not the game," DeMayo began.

"It's been an interesting thing to control that perspective, in terms of, we were looking at the books, always looking at the books. And there's always going to be some similarities because they're all coming from the same mothership, basically." DeMayo continued before adding, "But the anime itself, for as much as I can say about it, because as you know, Netflix, as well. It is definitely something that is in canon with our live action series."

No release information has yet to be revealed for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but how are you feeling about The Witcher breaking out into anime so far? Curious to see more of Nightmare of the Wolf? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - Variety