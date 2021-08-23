The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Voice Cast Revealed

Today we got a brand new trailer for the anticipated anime film from Netflix The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but that wasn't all. The studio also revealed the English voice cast for the project, confirming that Theo James will be playing Vesemir. We also learned that Lara Pulver will play Tetra, while Graham McTavish will play Deglan (the Witcher that claimed Vesemir through the Law of Surprise). Finally, Mary McDonnell will be playing Lady Zerbst, but even better than just having the cast is the fact that we have new images of all four characters, and you can check those out starting on the next slide.

You can even see that Vesemir will be getting his very own bathtub scene just like his eventual apprentice Geralt, and as seen in the trailer, this Vesemir is much more confident and even a little brash compared to the older Vesemir we meet in Geralt's story, and we cannot wait to see him in his Witcher prime.

We'll also get a much better idea of how Vesemir became a Witcher in the first place, and the film will also touch on the fall of Kaer Morhen, which Vesemir managed to survive, though the school lost the ability to create Witchers shortly after.

Nightmare of the Wolf is written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher Showrunner and Executive Producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han who is also directing.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below.

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf hits Netflix on August 23rd.

What did you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!