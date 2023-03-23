JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Live-Action Shots of Rohan at the Louvre

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been growing in popularity in recent years. With Hirohiko Araki working on a new chapter of the manga series titled The JOJOLands, it's clear that the character known as Kishibe Rohan holds a special place in the mangaka's heart. Following a live-action television series that adapted the story of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the Stand user will return in the upcoming film, Rohan au Louvre. Releasing in May of this year in Japan, the feature-length film has dropped a handful of new images.

Kishibe Rohan recently made the news thanks to his appearance in the ninth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, The JOJOLands. Part Nine Rohan looks identical to the manga artist that we've seen appear in both his spin-off series and his anime debut in Diamond Is Unbreakable, leaving many fans with some major questions about the character's inclusion in this storyline that was assumed to take place in another reality. Unlike the main series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan tends to focus more on supernatural entities and the manga artist's trials and tribulations as he searches for new inspirational material for his popular series.

Rohan At The Louvre Images

The movie that adapts a story from the original manga spin-off sees the wielder of Heaven's Door once again finding himself in a sticky situation. The film will arrive in Japanese theaters on May 26th, though a North American release date has yet to be confirmed. Considering both the live-action adaptation and the anime series have found their way to the west, it might only be a matter of time before we witness Rohan's excursion to France.

In the latest chapter of The JOJOLands, Rohan returned to the series in the unfortunate position of owning a priceless diamond that the protagonists have their eyes on. With Dragona and Jodio taking on the heist in order to continue to finance their mother's life, the latest storyline is setting the stage for a Stand battle between a fan-favorite character and the latest generation of Joestars. While we aren't sure if this is the same Rohan from Diamond Is Unbreakable, it's clear that the mangaka's look hasn't been changed much with his latest appearance.

Are you hyped to see Hirohiko Araki's favorite manga artist hit the world of live-action once again? What do you think of Rohan's return to The JOJOLands?