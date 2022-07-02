Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 Reveals Netflix Release Date

The biggest superheroes within the realm of anime are arguably those that reside within the universe of My Hero Academia, but they aren't the only crime fighters that slap on costumes and patrol the city. Tiger & Bunny is an anime series that focuses on heroes who happen to operate with corporate sponsorships and is planning to air new episodes of its second season this fall, making October specifically a big month for anime fans, with the sixth season of My Hero Academia and the third season of Mob Psycho 100 also planning to arrive that month.

Tiger & Bunny is one of the unique anime series that started with a television series before it was given a manga, with the initial episodes arriving in 2011 a few months prior to the story hitting print. Brought to life by Sunrise Studio, the same animation house responsible for the likes of legendary anime franchises such as Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Gintama to name a few, it's clear that the second season is set to continue taking our heroes on some wild new adventures.

The Official Twitter Account for Tiger & Bunny revealed that fans can expect new episodes of the anime series to arrive on Netflix on October 7th:

The first season of Tiger & Bunny, along with the first episodes of the second season of the series, is currently available to stream on Netflix, with the streaming service releasing an official description for the series produced by

"The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show 'HERO TV.' Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname 'Crusher for Justice.' Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!"

Are you excited to return to the world of these corporate superheroes?