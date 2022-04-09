Tiger & Bunny Season 2 is Streaming With Netflix Now

Tiger & Bunny has finally returned for its second season after ten long years, and fans can now check out the new episodes with Netflix! The first season and feature film releases for the original anime franchise last hit screens all those years ago, and it had been such a long time that fans had kind of stopped hoping they would see the anime again. But all of those worries can now be put to bed as the anime has returned with a second new season of episodes. This time around is a bit different, however, as it has been exclusively licensed for Netflix for a release around the world.

Tiger & Bunny has officially released its second season with Netflix and currently has its first part of 13 episodes now available to watch. Previously announced to be running for 25 episodes overall, the second season of the series will be returning for Episode 14-25 at a later date but has yet to reveal when fans can expect to see the second half hit. This second season takes place years after the events of the original season and follow up movie, and introduces new characters, new battles, and even more. So now it’s time to jump in!

New director Atsuko Kase takes over the main directing duties with story director and script writer Masafumi Nishida returning from the first season for Bandai Namco Pictures and Tiger & Bunny 2 includes the returning cast of Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin. New additions to the cast for the second season include Nobunaga Shimazaki as Thomas Taurus, Shoya Chiba as Subaru Sengoku, and Tomori Kusunoki as Lara Tsaikoskaya.

You can also find the first season of Tiger & Bunny streaming with Netflix as well if it’s your first time jumping into the franchise overall (along with the two compilation films) and they describe the series as such, “The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show ‘HERO TV.’ Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname ‘Crusher for Justice.’ Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!”

What do you think? Are you going to tune into Netflix to check out Tiger & Bunny's new season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!