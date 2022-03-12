Tiger & Bunny Shares New Trailer for Season 2

Tiger & Bunny is returning for a brand new season with Netflix, and has released a new trailer to celebrate its upcoming premiere! The first season and feature film for the franchise debuted several years ago, and it’s been such a long time since that many fans had thought Tiger & Bunny would never actually get a full second season follow up. It was then surprisingly announced a couple of years ago that a second season was indeed now in the works, and even more surprising was that this second season was licensed by Netflix for its worldwide release this Spring.

With Tiger & Bunny 2 officially launching with Netflix next month, Netflix has released a new trailer for the season that shows off not only the returning favorites from the first season and movie, but all of the new inclusions coming to the franchise as well. There are some brand new heroes joining the roster, a new opening theme from Unison Square Garden, and all sorts of new challenges that an aging Wild Tiger and Barnaby somehow need to keep up with as the hero world around them begins to change. Check out the trailer below as released by Netflix:

Tiger & Bunny‘s second season will be hitting Netflix with Part 1 on April 8th, and this will feature the first 13 episodes of the confirmed 25 episode season overall. New director Atsuko Kase will be taking over with story director and script writer Masafumi Nishida returning from the first season for Bandai Namco Pictures, and Tiger & Bunny 2 will feature a returning cast of Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin. New additions to the cast include Nobunaga Shimazaki as Thomas Taurus, Shoya Chiba as Subaru Sengoku, and Tomori Kusunoki as Lara Tsaikoskaya.

If you wanted to catch up before the new season premieres, you can now find Tiger & Bunny’s first season streaming on Netflix. The series is described as such, “The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show ‘HERO TV.’ Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname ‘Crusher for Justice.’ Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!”

