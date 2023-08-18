Tiny Toons Looniversity Announces Release Date

The Tiny Toons are going to college and Looniversity has revealed when the series arrives on MAX and Cartoon Network.

Warner Bros Discovery has been bringing back some big animated series in recent years, with the likes of Animaniacs and Clone High being two examples of television shows that were resurrected following decades of slumber. Now, the same is set for the likes of Babs and Buster Bunny as the Tiny Toons are aiming to see a return next month via Tiny Toons Looniversity. While the first ten episodes of the series were already confirmed to arrive on MAX this fall, a specific release date has been revealed for both the streaming service and Cartoon Network.

Tiny Toon Adventures first premiered in the year 1990 and ran for almost one hundred episodes before the animated adventures came to a close in 1992. For those who might have missed the original series, it introduced a new generation of "toons" that were quite similar to the likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam, the Tasmanian Devil, and countless other members of the original Loony Tunes roster. The Tiny Toons had their fair share of differences from the previous generation and Looniversity is aiming to focus on their "college years" this time around.

Tiny Toons Looniversity Release Date

The upcoming animated series has dropped a new trailer alongside its release date of September 9th. While the series will focus on the generation that gave Buster and Babs their start, there are plenty of the original Loony Tunes that will also be a part of the revival.

The voice cast for the sequel series currently includes Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. Voice actors Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, are set to return to the series as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra respectively.

Tiny Toons Looniversity serves as a reboot of the 1990s animated series, and Warner Bros. Discovery and Amblin Entertainment tease the new series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

Are you hyped to see the Tiny Toons making a comeback this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Looniversity.