Tiny Toons Looniversity Announces Fall Release

Tiny Toon Adventures will be making a huge comeback later this year with a rebooted animated series, and Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that Tiny Toons Looniversity will finally be making its way to screens on both Max and Cartoon Network this Fall! Tiny Toons Looniversity has been in the midst of production from Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation for the past few years and is gearing up to be a new take on the series that first took over the world back in the 1990s. After revealing the first look at the new series in motion earlier this year, Tiny Toons Looniversity's full release is much sooner than expected.

Warner Bros. Discovery showed off a huge slate of new animation plans during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this month, and one of these projects happened to be a new look at Tiny Toons Looniversity. Unfortunately this new look was only available to those in attendance during the festival, but thankfully more details about the new series' release have been revealed. It was officially announced that Tiny Toons Looniversity will be releasing on both Max and Cartoon Network beginning this September.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

What to Know for Tiny Toons Looniversity

As reported by Animation Magazine, Tiny Toons Looniversity will be releasing with both Max and Cartoon Network some time this September (although there is no concrete release date just yet), with episodes running for half-hour length each. Previously announced to be a two season straight to series order, Tiny Toons Looniversity will feature Steven Spielberg returning from Tiny Toon Adventures as an executive producer, with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also currently slated as executive producers. Erin Gibson will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer along with Nate Cash (Adventure Time).

Tiny Toons Looniversity serves as a reboot of the 1990s animated series, and Warner Bros. Discovery and Amblin Entertainment tease the new series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

Tiny Toons Looniversity is now another major series to look forward to this September, so what are you hoping to see from the reboot?

