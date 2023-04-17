Anime Poll Outs the Fandom's Favorite Fights of All-Time

When it comes to anime, there are more fights out there than fans can binge. The medium has pushed boundaries with its fight choreography over the years, and shonen series can do just about anything in battle thanks to their top-notch animators. From Demon Slayer to Hajime no Ippo, there are countless anime out there that do fights right, and now a viral thread online is outing fans' favorites.

As you can see below, a Twitter thread blew up this month as fans were asked to share anime's best battles with top-tier animation. You can see a number of top picks in the slides below as everything from Naruto to Mob Psycho 100 was named. Even older series like Battle Angel Alita and Yu Yu Hakusho made the cut alongside some truly underrated beasts.

Of course, ComicBook has our own picks for best anime fights. A little thing called recency bias has left us obsessed with Demon Slayer as the team at Ufotable ate every crumb during the Entertainment District arc. Tengen vs Gyutaro was a work of art that few would even try to deny. As for classics, Goku vs Vegeta during Dragon Ball's 'Saiyan' arc has stood the test of time, and the same goes for Ryuko vs Satsuki in Kill la Kill. But on a personal note, anime peaked when it allowed All Might to take down All For One in Kamino Ward.

