Anime Poll Outs the Fandom's Favorite Fights of All-Time
When it comes to anime, there are more fights out there than fans can binge. The medium has pushed boundaries with its fight choreography over the years, and shonen series can do just about anything in battle thanks to their top-notch animators. From Demon Slayer to Hajime no Ippo, there are countless anime out there that do fights right, and now a viral thread online is outing fans' favorites.
As you can see below, a Twitter thread blew up this month as fans were asked to share anime's best battles with top-tier animation. You can see a number of top picks in the slides below as everything from Naruto to Mob Psycho 100 was named. Even older series like Battle Angel Alita and Yu Yu Hakusho made the cut alongside some truly underrated beasts.
Of course, ComicBook has our own picks for best anime fights. A little thing called recency bias has left us obsessed with Demon Slayer as the team at Ufotable ate every crumb during the Entertainment District arc. Tengen vs Gyutaro was a work of art that few would even try to deny. As for classics, Goku vs Vegeta during Dragon Ball's 'Saiyan' arc has stood the test of time, and the same goes for Ryuko vs Satsuki in Kill la Kill. But on a personal note, anime peaked when it allowed All Might to take down All For One in Kamino Ward.
So, what do you make of these anime picks? Which anime fights live in your head rent free?
Bleach Never Rests
Bleach – Thousand Year Blood War— Simone Zanasi (@Zana1414) March 31, 2023
Yamamoto vs Yhwach pic.twitter.com/BambkUwSez
Saber, Go Off
Saber vs Medusa in heavens feel😩🔥 pic.twitter.com/ekH2KoIsYD— Bobby⭐️ (@OSIBobby) March 29, 2023
Dimple Doesn't Miss
God dimple vs psycho helmet tree was a god tier animation with effects 🌚 pic.twitter.com/u0x2SAMYYx— Demon (@Demon44153755) March 31, 2023
An Underrated Gem
Underrated asf pic.twitter.com/HBC5CG0ZAN— Joe STYL (@_manojoe) March 31, 2023
A Fight in Infamy
first naruto vs sasuke fight, it was way too smooth they literally did not miss a single frame pic.twitter.com/02CZMtufXE— Kygo | cw: GTO (@sagesofsixpaths) March 29, 2023
When Gintama Gets Real
Underrated as shit but still up there pic.twitter.com/ofw2hf7ACM— Salty as fuck (@kazdashian) March 31, 2023
Demon Slayer Slays the Day
😤😤😤😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/7R3MQEZOgi— ™✴✴Chris ✴✴™ (@Hashira_CJ) March 31, 2023
An Oldie But Goodie
Gally (Alita) vs Grewishka; Battle Angel pic.twitter.com/351wp21QUM— Janjo99 (@elJanjo99) March 31, 2023
Magical Girls, Rise Up
There are a lot, many of which have been said already. Some expcted and unexpected, but agree with . Another one Id put on the list is this one. From Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Rebellion (I think). Mami vs Homura https://t.co/KpqKbsraDC— Cee-G 🌊 (@SeeaGwith88keys) April 2, 2023
Tried and True
I always go to Rock Lew Cs Gaara for best anime fight of all time.
It’s still a great animated fight but more so it’s the emotion they make you feel during the fight that makes it a stand out of all time. I think just about everyone had a tear or 2 during it.…— The Geek Commentator | Champ (@geekcommentator) April 1, 2023