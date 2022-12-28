Anime Report Reveals the 10 Most Profitable IPs of 2022

The year is just about done, and that means the time has come to review 2022. It has been a busy year for entertainment, and that goes doubly for anime. The industry put out a slew of big hits this year while dropping a few long-awaited finales. And thanks to a new report, we have learned which of the industry's IPs were the most profitable.

The information comes straight from Oricon as the publication dug into the industry's most lucrative series. As it turns out, some familiar series ended up dominating the top ten list, but some lesser-known titles outside of Japan also earned big bucks.

In first place, Shueisha won the day courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen. The hit series continued to rake in money this year, and that is without season two having gone live. Jujutsu Kaisen made plenty of money thanks to its movie, and of course, Gege Akutami has kept money printing with his manga.

When it comes to second place, One Piece took the award with help from its big movie, and Tokyo Revengers earned enough to land third place. This comes after the manga ended earlier this year, and season two is just around the corner. Fourth place went to Spy x Family, and the IP earned enough to okay a second season along with a feature film.

The rest of the top ten list is mixed between shonen hits and classics. Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia took sixth and seventh place while Detective Conan hit up ninth. However, Love Live came in fifth while Arashi and Osomatsu-kun finished eighth and tenth. These IPs are certainly popular, but they don't have the same grip on Western fans as they do in Japan. But as anime continues to grow in popularity, well – it is only a matter of time before these IPs find their global audience!

