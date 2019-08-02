Tokyo Ghoul S Releases English Sub Trailer

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul might have officially come to an end in both the manga and anime releases of the series, but the franchise is still living on through the live-action adaptation. The first live-action film was one of the better received anime adaptations among fans, and the hope is that the sequel will continue this positive trend as it adapts more of the material from the original series with both new and returning cast members.

Tokyo Ghoul S officially made its big debut in Japanese theaters on July 19th, and Funimation confirmed that they will be bringing the film to the United States some time in September. To better get fans ready for its upcoming release, Funimation has shared a nifty English subtitled trailer that you can check out in the video above.

Tokyo Ghoul S premiered to a successful fan reception in both Japan, and the United States during Anime Expo 2019. The film’s plot is still being kept under wraps, but will largely feature Shu Tsukiyama (played by Shota Matsuda in the new film) in a pivotal role. Tsukiyama was a character fans have been wanting to see in live-action since the first film, so now it seems like the sequel will be giving fans that and more.

Although the official release date and theater availability are still unknown as of this writing, Funimation will be revealing more information in the coming months. Many cast members from the first film will be returning to reprise their roles for the sequel, and include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.