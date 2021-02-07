New Tokyo Mew Mew Anime Reveals Main Cast

✖

Tokyo Mew Mew was once a go-to anime for fans, and it sounds like the series wants to reclaim that glory in 2021. After all, a new anime has been announced for fans of the classic franchise, and the addition will bring new eyes to Tokyo Mew Mew at last. Now, the starring cast for the new anime has been made public, and it has brought together a packed cast.

According to a new update, Tokyo Mew Mew New plans t bring in Yuki Tenma as Ichigo. Mirai Hinata will play Mint Aizawa while Ryoko Juni plays Lettuce Midorikawa. As for Pudding Fong, the character will be played by Rian Today while Momoka Ishii plays Zakuro Fujiwara. The cast members plan to unite for the first time on February 22 for a special Tokyo Mew Mew livestream.

(Photo: Pierrot)

As for the series itself, the new show will mark the franchise's 20th anniversary. Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi brought the cutesy manga to life back in 2000 and carried it forward to 2003. During its original run, Tokyo Mew Mew inspired an anime that lasted a year. The 52-episode outing was hugely popular with fans both in Japan and overseas. Now, the team behind this new anime hopes to reignite the spark of Tokyo Mew Mew and introduce it to a new generation of fans.

Want to know more about Tokyo Mew Mew? You can read up on its official synopsis here: "On her first date with the cutest boy in school, Ichigo is exposed to a mysterious ray that meshes her DNA with that of the endangered Iriomote wildcat. She soon discovers that she has developed superhuman abilities and enhanced agility. Her new powers are put to the test when she leads a team with four other girls, each endowed with special abilities of their own. Together, they must now protect the Earth from an alien menace known as Deep Blue."

