Tokyo Mew Mew Returning for Two-Part Sequel, Spin-off Series

Tokyo Mew Mew has been out of headlines for quite some time now. The hit series debuted back in 2003, but it is on the verge of a comeback. According to a new report, Tokyo Mew Mew is slated to make a return next year, and it will give fans of the series a much-wanted check in on their favorite characters.

Recently, Kodansha made the big reveal about Tokyo Mew Mew to fans. After teasing a project involving the franchise, the manga publisher confirmed a special sequel will be published next year along with an all-new series.

The report says Tokyo Mew Mew‘s sequel will be titled Tokyo Mew Mew 2020 Re-Turn. The series will be penned by the franchise’s creators Rekio Yoshhida and Mia Ikumi. It will consist of two one-shots that will debut beginning just before the new year. December 28, 2019 marks the first chapter’s release while the second goes live in February 2020.

As for the side story, it will be an all new story illustrated by Madonna Seizuki. The title is called Tokyo Mew Mew Au Lait and features several male heroes.

Of course, this is a change for the series. The spin-off will star five boys instead of five girls as usual. The all-new series began at the end of last month, and it has already gained praise from fans. Now, it seems there is even more Tokyo Mew Mew to come which will hit netizens everywhere with a blast from the past.

Are you excited to see Tokyo Mew Mew return after all of these years? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT: ANN