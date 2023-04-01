Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Announced

As Takemichi Hanagaki tries his best to save Mikey, Tokyo Revengers has announced plans to return for a new arc of the anime with Season 3 of the anime! The Tokyo Revengers anime recently wrapped up Season 2 of its anime run as part of the ending Winter 2023 anime schedule. Taking on the Christmas Showdown arc from Ken Wakui's now completed Tokyo Revengers manga, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 was one of the more quiet hits of the season as it released with Disney+ and Hulu. But thankfully the Tokyo Revengers anime has announced plans to continue with a major new arc.

Following the final episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 2, it was announced that the Tokyo Revengers anime will be continuing with a new arc, Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc. This new arc introduces a massive new group in the past now that Toman has been thrown into wack, and features one of the most fearsome gang leaders yet in Izana Kurokawa. He's at the center of the newest trailer and poster for Tokyo Revengers Season 3 that you can check out above and below:

Tokyo Revengers Season 3: What to Know

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 will be tackling the Tenjiku Arc from Ken Wakui's original Tokyo Revengers manga, and it is one of the longest arcs in the manga overall. The Tokyo Revengers anime has yet to reveal a release window for the next season, nor have they revealed how long this next wave of episodes will be, but it has been announced that Nobunaga Shimazaki will be voicing Izana Kurokawa and Tetsu Inada has been signed on as Izana's right hand, Kanji Mochizuki, in the new season.

If you wanted to catch up with the events of Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc, you can now find Season 2 of the Tokyo Revengers anime now streaming with Hulu (in the United States, and Disney+ internationally). They tease the series as such, "Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this new-found time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against Black Dragon, the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil."

Are you excited to see Tokyo Revengers returning for its next anime arc soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!