Tokyo Revengers Live-Action Movie Is Now on Crunchyroll

It's finally here. At last, the team at Crunchyroll has secured streaming rights for one of anime's best live-action movies. Tokyo Revengers is now streaming its feature film to users stateside, and fans of the hit manga are rushing to check out the film.

Earlier today, Crunchyroll confirmed Tokyo Revengers was now streaming as one of its live-action offerings. The movie is available to subscribers in North America, but not all users worldwide can access the movie. Asia, Latin America, and Spain are not licensed to stream the film at present.

Of course, Tokyo Revengers fans are excited to check out this live-action entry as it is one of the best in anime. The film made its debut in Japan in 2021 and was the country's top live-action movie that year. Tokyo Revengers is now working on two live-action sequels, and the first will hit Japan on April 21st. The third Tokyo Revengers will then premiere in late June 2023.

Crunchyroll's license of the Tokyo Revengers film comes as a great time. If you did not know, the anime is currently airing its second season through Disney+ and Hulu exclusively. Tokyo Revengers season 2 debuted in January 2023 following its first season's release in April 2021. For those following the series, you should know Tokyo Revengers season 2 is tackling the manga's Christmas arc, so Takemichi and Mikey are all over the comeback.

As for the Tokyo Revengers manga, the series came to a close last November. Creator Ken Wakui brought the Kodansha title to a controversial close as fans warred over its abrupt finale. If you wish to check out the series for yourself, you can find Tokyo Revengers in print or digitally. So for more details, you can check out the official synopsis of Tokyo Revengers below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

