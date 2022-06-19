Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Releases First Promo, New Cast Additions

Tokyo Revengers has been setting the stage for its big return for its second season next year, and has released its first promo and detailed the first new additions to the cast to celebrate! Ken Wakui's original manga series was already popular enough in its own right, but exploded into a whole new realm through the successful launches of its debut anime adaptation and live-action feature film. Now the series is getting ready to take over once more as Takemichi Hanagaki and the Tokyo Manji Gang will be getting right back into the thick of the action after that deadly looking first season finale.

The first season ended in such a shocking way that those who aren't immediately familiar with the anime might be wondering how the anime could even continue, but it will certainly be doing so with a new arc kicking off the second wave of episodes. Tokyo Revengers has confirmed it will be returning with the "Christmas Showdown" arc of Wakui's original manga series during the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and has released the first promo for this new arc that you can check out below:

The Christmas Showdown arc will be introducing some new faces to the Tokyo Revengers anime, and they include the likes of Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Inui Seisyu, Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer) as Kokonoi Hajime, and Tasuku Hatanaka (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia) as Hakkai Shiba. Also shaking things up is Masaya Fukunushi replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Draken in Season 2 as Suzuki has been in the midst of a professional hiatus following a scandal last year. Fukunushi will be the new voice of Draken moving forward.

If you wanted to catch up with Tokyo Revengers ahead of the new season's debut, you can check out the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he'd been running away from."

Are you excited to see Tokyo Revengers returning with new episodes? What are you hoping to see in the new season when it hits? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!