Tokyo Revengers' Final Volume Hides a Special Puzzle

Tokyo Revengers has become one of the top-selling manga series in history, and now, fans are getting their hands on its final volume. After all, creator Ken Wakui brought the sci-fi shonen to an end last year, and the much-debated end has since settled with the fandom. Now, the manga has released its final volume overseas, and it seems the release houses a special puzzle all about Mikey.

And what is it all about? Well, according to the reports, it seems the final volume contains a puzzle that gives fans Mikey's email address. You can send a note to the account and yes, Mikey will send an answer.

After the final volume went live in Japan, fans spotted a strange leaflet in the book featuring a puzzle. Solving the riddle will give fans Mikey's email address. You can then send a message to the address, and Mikey will send you a note that congratulates you for putting the riddle together. But if you were wanting a more personal message, well – you are out of luck.

After all, this leaflet was included to promote the upcoming Tokyo Revengers escape room. The event is being held in Japan starting January 24th around Shibuya, and it was created to hype the manga's final volume as well as the anime's new season. The escape room will ask fans to step into Takemichi's shoes as he travels back to 2005, and you must save Mikey and the gang from certain death.

If you are not caught up with Tokyo Revengers, you should know season two has finally gone live and is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ exclusively. For more information on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

Have you kept up with Tokyo Revengers' manga? Do you think the series stuck its landing?

