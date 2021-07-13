Toonami Debuts Its July-August 2021 Schedule

✖

Toonami has done a lot of schedule shifts in the last year to keep its lineup fresh, and that is continuing into 2021. A handful of tweaks have been made in the past few months if you've been keeping up with the anime block. And now, it seems the schedule for late July through August has gone live!

The update comes straight from Toonami News as the account put up the fall schedule. It turns out My Hero Academia and Food Wars are getting back-to-back airings, and a special DC series is slated to get a marathon in early August.

🚨Line Up News🚨 Mark your calendars! Starting July 31, episodes of #MyHeroAcademia and #FoodWars will air back-to-back. Plus, a #HarleyQuinn marathon on August 7 from 10:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/H7vZztpJ1c — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) July 13, 2021

"Mark your calendars! Starting July 31, episodes of My Hero Academia and Food Wars will air back-to-back. Plus, a Harley Quinn marathon on August 7 from 10:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m," the page shared.

As you can see above, the schedule will go into effect on July 31st, and it will start at midnight EST as always. My Hero Academia will kick off the late-night block with two episodes before Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon goes live at 1:00 am EST. Food Wars will follow with two back-to-back episodes before Naruto: Shippuden, Attack on Titan, and Dragon Ball Super wrap the program.

And of course, there is a special marathon on the way. August 7th will mark a long night of Harley Quinn for fans. The show will get going on Adult Swim at 10:30 pm EST and end the next morning at 5:00 am EST.

Of course, fans know there is more to come from Toonami this year. The late-night block is working along with Crunchyroll to bring all the best series to cable. That isn't even to mention the companies' plans to produce original content. Toonami has several original projects in the works from Uzumaki to Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and more.

What do you make of this schedule shift? Are there any series you want to see make a Toonami comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.