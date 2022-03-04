The Top-Selling Manga Series In North America For Fall 2021 Announced

Manga has been growing in popularity and sales over the years, with North America helping to boost the sales of some of the biggest franchises in the realm of anime. 2021, like so many years before it, saw boatloads of printed manga stories shipped around the world and a new ranking has shown what the biggest anime franchises were for the period of September 2021 to December 2021, with some of the examples might coming as a surprise to manga fans.

According to website ICv2, the top ten selling manga for September to December of last year read as such:

1.) Demon Slayer

2.) One-Punch Man

3.) Attack on Titan

4.) Berserk

5.) My Hero Academia

6.) Junji Ito’s horror manga

7.) Jujutsu Kaisen

8.) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

9.) Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun

10.) Chainsaw Man

In diagnosing these rankings, there are several surprises for fans that can be attributed to a number of factors. Berserk, for example, most likely ranks so high due to the tragic passing of the manga’s creator, Kentaro Miura, with many readers perhaps looking to read the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk. Junji Ito’s horror stories might not all get anime adaptations, but it’s clear that the master of horror has struck a chord with manga readers in the West, as fans prepare for the arrival of the anime adaptation of Uzumaki, which will be dropping on Adult Swim later this year.

In the West, anime has become such a hot ticket item that numerous streaming services are attempting to corner the market when it comes to the medium. With Crunchyroll and Funimation recently announcing their merger, Netflix is continuing to lay claim to exclusives such as Beastars and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure while HBO Max has the majority of Studio Ghibli’s library. Needless to say, it looks like this anime war isn’t slowing down any time soon as the medium becomes more popular in the West.

Via ICv2