Tower of God Shares New Trailer with Stray Kids Theme Song

Tower of God is looking to be one of the biggest anime released on Crunchyroll this year, with the company co-producing the series alongside WebToon Productions as a part of the Crunchyroll Originals line and the series has just released a new series with a new song in tow! The Stray Kids are a popular Korean Boy Band who will be lending their talents to the anime series that features protagonist 25th Bam as he attempts to scale the “Tower Of God”! With the series set to premiere on April 1st, the debut is sure to turn some heads when it comes to anime fans!

For those who don’t know what Tower Of God is all about, Crunchyroll has released an official description: “This dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known.”

Twitter User Air_News01 shared the new trailer with a theme song for the anime series performed by Stray Kids, proving that Crunchyroll is pulling out all the stops to make sure that Tower of God hits the ground floor running when it debuts on the streaming service later this month:

The voice cast for the series as it stands includes Taichi Ichikawa as 25th Bam, Saori Hayami as Rachel, and Hochu Otsuka as Headon, Akira Sekine as Anaak Jahad, Rie Suegara as Endorsi Jahad, Mariko Honda as Yuri Jahad, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Evan Endroch, Toshinari Fukamachi as Hatz, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnes, Kenta Miyake as Rak Wraithraiser, and Takuya Eguchi as Shibisu.

Alongside this series, Crunchyroll is also including potential big hit anime series such as The God of High School and In/Spectre as a part of it’s “Originals” series that are set to release throughout the year. With Crunchyroll harboring a number of original and classic anime series, it’s clear they’re taking big steps in attempting to become the biggest anime streaming service around!

What do you think of this brand new trailer for Tower of God?